Federal Reserve Watch: Reserve Balances Down Another $70 Billion

Dec. 30, 2022 10:58 AM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, SPX, NDX
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.9K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is doing what it said it was going to do and both the Fed's securities portfolio and the "excess reserves" of the banking system are declining.
  • Investors still question the Fed's "staying" ability and think that it will "pivot" in the near term, ending, for now, the effort to get inflation down to the Fed's target.
  • The future is still clouded by radical uncertainty, which leaves us uncertain of what some of the possible outcomes might even be going forward.
  • This next year is going to be quite a test of the Federal Reserve policymakers and it will be quite a test for the investment community as well.

A red arrow, probably from a computer chart, pointing down.

matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

Reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks were down $69.6 billion this past week. Last week, reserve balances were down by $122 billion.

Reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks is a line item on the Federal Reserve's

Reserve Balances

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

M2

M2. Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.9K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.