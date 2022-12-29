Roche: Worthy Of Big Pharma Label, Maybe Not A 'Value Pick' Yet

Dec. 30, 2022 11:24 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)BMY, MRK, NVS, SNY
Derek Pitman & Betsy Yang profile picture
Derek Pitman & Betsy Yang
39 Followers

Summary

  • Roche has executed a successful pivot from the blockbusters which generated their revenue for the last decade.
  • At this juncture, they are wisely reshuffling their Executive Committee and gearing up for the next several years.
  • Fundamentally speaking, Roche is getting some of the best ROI of their big pharma peers, but the R&D expenses and debt load are beginning to pile up.
  • We like the direction they are heading, but would recommend new buyers wait a bit longer before initiating a position.

Roche Headquarters

Rafael_Wiedenmeier

As 2022 winds down, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is making moves to better position themselves atop the global Big Pharma pile. Their revenue mix is increasingly showing a shift away from the last generation of blockbusters towards greener pastures, “next generation” oncology

Pie charts showing revenue breakdowns YTD for Roche in 2017 and 2022

Roche Q3 Investor Presentation

Stacked bar chart showing percentage of ex-AHR Oncology revenue associated with the non-Herceptin HER2 drugs, Tecentriq, and others.

Next-gen HER2 includes Perjeta, Kadcyla and Phesgo. (Author's own work)

List of Roche's Phase 3 compounds and indications as of Q3 2022. Indications involving Tecentriq in some form are highlighted.

Phase 3 Oncology/Hematology compounds and indications. 3 compounds covering 17 indications involve Tecentriq in some form (highlighted in red) (Roche Q3 Investor Presentation)

Cluster bar chart showing revenues of Tecentriq, Opdivo, Keytruda and Imfinzi from 2016 to 2022.

All revenues in USD. Tecentriq and Imfinzi were converted from CHF and GBP respectively using annual average exchange rates from macrotrends. (Author's own work)

Line chart showing historical revenues for Ocrevus and Biogen's entire MS portfolio from 2017 to 2022

Revenues in USD. Ocrevus was converted from CHF using annual average exchange rates from macrotrends. (Author's own work)

Column chart showing revenues for Evrysdi, Spinraza and Zolgensma from 2017 to 2022.

Revenues in USD. Evrysdi was converted from CHF using annual average exchange rates from macrotrends. (Author's own work)

Line chart showing quarter-over-quarter growth for Diagnostics business, with and without COVID-related business effects.

Diagnostics division sales growth quarter-over-quarter. Total business shown in blue, ex-COVID shown in orange. COVID-related revenues shown below. An outsized COVID boost to growth is clearly visible in 2020 and 2021, now followed by gradual decline. (Roche Q3 Investor Presentation)

Line chart showing revenues of Roche Diagnostics division and Becton Dickinson from 2017 to 2021.

Revenues in USD. Roche revenues converted from CHF using annual average exchange rates from macrotrends. (Author's own work)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Line chart showing R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue for Roche's pharma division, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Novartis and Sanofi.

Author's own work

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart showing SOFR history since 2020, annotated with the date of Roche's latest issuance of SOFR-linked debt

sofrrate.com

Chart showing the constant exchange rate-based and CHF-based change in revenues with individual FX rates broken out.

Roche Q3 Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Derek Pitman & Betsy Yang profile picture
Derek Pitman & Betsy Yang
39 Followers
Hello! We're Derek and Betsy, a husband-and-wife investment duo. Our experiences include academia, fintech, software engineering, manufacturing and corporate finance. We're value investors who know our circle of competence and have a healthy appreciation for macroeconomic trends. We're also working to develop more robust quantitative fundamental valuation models. Our portfolio is focused on capital appreciation at a fair price with a section dedicated to high income generation. We have the goal to become financially independent so that we devote more time to helping our investments grow.We appreciate everyone who takes the time to view our content and engage with us in the comments. Interacting with the investment community is one of the biggest reasons we've started contributing. Please don't hesitate to reach out to share your thoughts with us!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RHHBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our long position in Roche is via direct foreign ownership of Swiss shares, not via ADR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.