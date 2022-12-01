QMOM: Best-In-Class Momentum, Now 20% Cheaper

Agnostic Investing profile picture
Agnostic Investing
14 Followers

Summary

  • Momentum is one of the best-researched systematic investing strategies and has produced significant outperformance in the past.
  • The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF follows a differentiated investment process that delivered strong momentum exposure in the past.
  • Over the last 5 years, QMOM outperformed several other momentum exchange-traded funds and an academic benchmark from Kenneth French.
  • On December 1, 2022, Alpha Architect (the manager of QMOM) announced that they will lower the management fee from 0.49% to 0.39% per 01/31/2023.
  • This is a reduction of about 20% and makes the QMOM ETF even more attractive for investors who seek active momentum exposure.

Sale Concept, Percent Sign, Price Discount on Speech Bubble

akinbostanci

In an earlier article, I wrote in quite some detail about the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM), its investment process, and how it compares to other momentum exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). In my opinion, QMOM is currently one of the

chart

Net Total Expense Ratios of Momentum ETFs (Own Illustration Based on Data from Fund Websites)

illustration

Illustration from Alpha Architect (Alpha Architect Website, all image rights belong to them)

table

Own illustration of data from fund websites and Kenneth French's website (Tuck School of Business, Performance Disclosures on Fund Websites, Microsoft Excel Stock API)

This article was written by

Agnostic Investing profile picture
Agnostic Investing
14 Followers
AgnosticInvesting.com is my playground to test and share ideas!My name is Sven and I am currently working as an equity portfolio manager for a medium-sized insurance company in Stuttgart, Germany.All opinions are solely my own and do not reflect the views of any organisations I am associated with.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This content is for educational and informational purposes only and no substitute for professional or financial advice. The use of any information on this website is solely on your own risk and I do not take responsibility or liability for any damages that may occur.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.