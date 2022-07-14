Freeport-McMoRan: Major Oversupply Coming - Time To Pause The Optimism

Dec. 31, 2022 10:00 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.37K Followers

Summary

  • FCX's profit margins may be compressed in 2023 due to the massive incoming copper supply, while demand remains volatile due to a worsening macroeconomic outlook.
  • The long-term supply market looks unbalanced as well due to the lack of new copper mine development through 2030, potentially triggering a 50M tonne supply shortfall at that time.
  • These would also naturally impact FCX's financial performance and stock valuations in the short term since copper comprised 81% of its FY2022 revenues YTD.
  • Despite copper's long-term prospects, we prefer to rate FCX stock as a Hold due to the minimal margin of safety. Do not chase this rally.

Beautiful unhappy blonde with ruined umbrella getting soaked in thunderstorm

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

The Copper Investment Thesis

Annual Benchmark of Copper Concentrate Smelting Charges

Annual Benchmark of Copper Concentrate Smelting Charges

Reuters

There is a wave of new copper mine supply entering the market, which is leading to higher treatment and refining charges [TCRCs] for smelters. The TCRCs for 2023, negotiated

Copper Spot Prices

Trading Economics

FCX 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

FCX 6M Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.37K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.