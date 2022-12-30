DocuSign: Sign Up For A Great Investment Opportunity

Dec. 30, 2022 12:25 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)
Summary

  • DocuSign, Inc. is the market leader in digital signature solutions with a range of prestigious enterprise customers.
  • The company reported strong financial results in the third quarter, beating both top and bottom line growth estimates.
  • DocuSign repurchased 740,000 shares in the quarter, with an estimated value of $38 million.
  • DocuSign, Inc. stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.

Electronic signatures were first described way back in 1976, but it wasn't until the ESIGN act was signed by President Bill Clinton in the year 2000 that the service became legally binding. After that point, a series

DocuSign Customers

DocuSign Customers (IR presentation December 2022)

DocuSign

DocuSign (Q3,FY23)

Revenue

Revenue (Q3,FY23)

Enterprise Customers

Enterprise Customers (Q3,FY23)

High ticket customers

High ticket customers (Q3,FY23 report)

Retention rate

Retention rate (Q3,FY23)

Cash Flow

Cash Flow (DocuSign)

DocuSign stock valuation 1

DocuSign stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

DocuSign stock valuation 2

DocuSign stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

