The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio: John's November Update, Switching Stock For Brokered CDs

Summary

  • John's retirement accounts generated a total of $1,622.67 of dividend income for November 2022 vs. $1,177.46 of dividend income for November 2021.
  • John's Traditional IRA had a balance of $363.5K as of November 30, 2022, vs. $338.8K on November 30, 2021. The estimated annualized yield is 5.43%.
  • John's Roth IRA had a balance of $213.9K as of November 30, 2022, vs. $200.3K on November 30, 2021. The estimated annualized yield is 4.36%.
  • There were two companies that paid an increased dividend during the month of November.

As we head into the last trading day of 2022, I am placing emphasis on potential sales from the Taxable Account. The focus isn't selling for the sake of selling but to see if it makes sense to reduce

APLE - FastGraphs December

APLE - FastGraphs December (FastGraphs)

WRK - FastGraphs December

WRK - FastGraphs December (FastGraphs)

Traditional IRA - November Trades

Traditional IRA - November Trades (Charles Schwab)

Roth IRA - November Trades

Roth IRA - November Trades (Charles Schwab)

Traditional IRA - November - 2021 V 2022 Dividend Breakdown

Traditional IRA - November - 2021 V 2022 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Roth IRA - November - 2021 V 2022 Dividend Breakdown

Roth IRA - November - 2021 V 2022 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Retirement Account - Monthly Dividends Received - November 2022

Retirement Account - Monthly Dividends Received - November 2022 (CDI)

Retirement Projections - November 2022

Retirement Projections - November 2022 (CDI)

Retirement Projections - November 2022 - Full Dividend History

Retirement Projections - November 2022 - Full Dividend History (CDI)

Retirement Account - Monthly Dividends - November 2022

Retirement Account - Monthly Dividends - November 2022 (CDI)

Retirement Account - Month End Balances - November 2022

Retirement Account - Month End Balances - November 2022 (CDI)

Retirement Accounts - November 2022 - Cash Balances

Retirement Accounts - November 2022 - Cash Balances (CDI)

Retirement Accounts - November 2022 - Unrealized Gain-Loss

Retirement Accounts - November 2022 - Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA Withdrawals - November 2022

Traditional IRA Withdrawals - November 2022 (CDI)

Traditional IRA - November 2022 - Gain-Loss

Traditional IRA - November 2022 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Roth IRA - November 2022 - Gain-Loss

Roth IRA - November 2022 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA - November 2022 - Annual Month Comparison

Traditional IRA - November 2022 - Annual Month Comparison (CDI)

Roth IRA - November 2022 - Annual Month Comparison

Roth IRA - November 2022 - Annual Month Comparison (CDI)

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFL, APLE, CCI. EPR, GD, KMI, MAIN, O, OZK, T, TROW, UMPQ, VLO, WRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

