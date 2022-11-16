Grindrod Shipping Is Cheap Compared To Other Dry Bulk Stocks

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • Due to the high inflation rates, COVID-19, and the continuing war in Ukraine, the global recession likely will continue hurting the demand for dry bulk commodities.
  • However, the measures of the Chinese government and central bank should support iron ore demand.
  • In a vulnerable market condition, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s margin and return ratios improved.
  • Compared to other dry bulk stocks, Grindrod Shipping's stock price is low.

Blue cargo ship underway

InfinitumProdux

The market outlook for dry bulk companies is neither terrible nor very good. On the one hand, as a result of the continuing global recession, the demand for dry bulk commodities is negatively affected. On the other hand, due to the recent measures of

Figure 1 - Iron ore price

tradingeconomics.com

Figure 2 - The Baltic Dry Index

tradingeconomics.com

Figure 3 - GRIN's margin ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 4 - GRIN's return ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Table 1 - GRIN financial data vs. peers

Author (based on SA data)

Table 2 - GRIN's valuation

Author (based on SA data)

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
1.84K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.