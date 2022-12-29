2022 has very challenging for those that do my type of analysis. The reason for this is because of how messy and overlapping this bear market has been, as well as each bounce. Because the structure of each move overlaps, it means a multitude of scenarios can play out, which is exactly where we are now.
What we can do is use the current price information to provide the most probable scenarios as well as price levels that will either confirm or negate what is playing out. This can help you get context as well risk manage such a choppy market.
If we step back and look at the larger picture, there are three general paths I believe we are tracing.
Blue - this is the contrarian perspective - we bottomed in a large degree 4th wave, and are setting up for the 5th wave push towards SPX 5200 into 2023/2024. This is supported by The Dow Jones Industrial Average, many value names, and various global markets that appear to be setting up for a push to new highs. This would require a fundamental macro turn around, especially regarding the state of the US consumer. For this reason, this scenario is not my primary perspective for 2023.
Red - This has us halfway through a large degree bear market rally, which needs to bottom soon (above 3765 SPX) and break through 3810 for confirmation. This would have us rally towards 4300 SPX early in 2023, followed by a major top as we proceed with the last leg of the current bear market.
Green - This is a variation of the above Red count. Instead of bottoming soon, we push lower into the green target zone below. This scenario could even have us go as low as SPX 3350 before finding a bottom, and beginning the push towards 4300 SPX.
Some have argued for a 2008 crash scenario about to unfold. The reason I am not in this camp where we see a direct breakdown to the sub 3155 level is because we are not seeing all markets setting up for such a drop. In order to get the type of protracted downward trend this scenario would be suggesting, we tend to see all markets and most stocks setting up for this type of move. We are just not seeing that, yet.
There are many markets globally and within the US that are not suggesting this. I'll name the two most convincing, as well as the two that I plan to use as a barometer.
When you step back from the DJI, it's pattern looks incomplete off the COVID low. The Dow looks like it needs one more push to new highs in order to complete this pattern. This would suggest that the 2022 bear market was a large degree correction in an even larger uptrend.
Another point to note is that the Dow has only retraced about 1/3 of its push off the October low, while the S&P 500 more than 50%. It is currently about 15% off its lows, while the S&P 500 is 7%, and the NASDAQ-100 is 2% off its lows.
You can see a scenario where the NASDAQ-100 makes a new low, the S&P 500 retests its low and the Dow makes a higher low. As long as the Dow holds its October 13th low, I expect a bigger rally to 4300 SPX to commence once this volatility ends in the coming weeks.
The TSX is a key market to track for US stocks. There is always a market leading the one you are in, and the Canadian TSX tends to lead the US markets (while the German DAX tends to lead the Canadian TSX). Much like the DJI, this market appears to be setting up for a push to new highs in 2023.
We only have 4 waves off the COVID low, suggesting another bigger push higher is on the horizon. Much like the Dow, the TSX has only retraced a reasonable portion of its initial bounce off the October low. As long as the TSX holds its October lows, I expect the above scenario to play out.
In conclusion, the macro environment is shaping up to be challenging in 2023. We are seeing the yield curve more inverted than any time going back decades, while the US consumer is only getting worse. However, markets do not always behave as they should.
For example, we've seen scenarios like 2019 where the macro environment deteriorated at an alarming pace and the market went on a year-long bull run, ignoring the slowdown under the hood. For this reason, we want to have clear risk parameters on how much we are willing to give a similar scenario playing out. Below 3765 and we get defensive. While I don't see a direct drop to the low 3000 SPX level, as long as the Dow and the TSX hold their lows, we should see a bigger push to 4300 SPX in the coming months. If these indexes do break their lows, then we will see a direct drop to new lows and beyond.
On October 13th, we went on a buying spree within Tech Insider Network, while at the same time cutting our hedge in half. In late November, we began layering back into our hedge while raising large amounts of cash again in preparation for a difficult December. This kept our portfolio neutral to green while the market dropped this month. We've recently begun adding some of this cash back into the key positions that we want to hold into the 2023 macro environment. We maintain the belief that we are setting up for a push towards 4300 in the S&P 500 (SPX) into early 2023. However, with the level of volatility we have seen, we now have to consider what it might look like if we are not heading towards 4300 SPX directly.
For our portfolio, the 3765 SPX region is where we will move our hedge back to 100% and raise more cash. The reason for this is that below this level, it opens the door for a push to a double bottom in SPX, or slightly to new lows in the coming weeks.
If we instead break below 3765, then we are not done with the correction that started in early December. Based on the nature of this pullback, we can see a deep pullback that can exceed the October 13th low before turning back up towards the 4300 SPX region.
Our weekly reports are 10-20-page deep dives on individual stocks. In the past years, our free analysis predicted Roku's meteoric rise, Zoom's IPO success, Nvidia's sustained growth, Bitcoin's rise, and more. My paid service has done much more.
In 2021, we predicted many 100%+ gains across cloud software, semiconductors, and bitcoin.
Give your tech portfolio an edge.
This article was written by
Knox Ridley is the Portfolio Manager for Tech Insider Network and I/O Fund with cumulative audited results of 141%, beating Ark and other leading active tech funds over four audit periods in 2020 and 2021.
No matter where you are in your investing journey, Tech Insider Network has the plan for you. For weekly stock updates and monthly stock picks, join our Essentials plan. If you're looking to take your investing to the next level and receive real-time trade notifications, a fully transparent portfolio, weekly webinars with our portfolio manager, and more, learn about our Advanced plan.
Knox Ridley began consulting on portfolios in 2007 and is an experienced growth investor in both bull and bear markets, which is hard to find these days. His real-time trade notifications to premium subscribers have garnered 27 entries with over 100% gains in the last two years. Knox began his career as an ETF wholesaler in 2007 before becoming a portfolio consultant for large RIAs, FAs, and Institutional accounts. He is very keen on macro trends and is trained in Fibonacci Trading, Elliott Wave theory, as well as Gann Cycles. He also uses classical technical analysis to manage risk and identify great risk/reward setups. Knox is known for increasing and decreasing allocations for record-breaking returns.
After weathering the Great Financial Crisis, Knox is especially strong in risk management. This helps Premium Members at the I/O Fund participate in the upside of tech stocks while protecting themselves on the downside. For decades, Knox has seen the inexperienced gain large amounts and then lose large amounts. He is diligent in dedicating this time to share what he knows about risk management on the forum, through real-time trade notifications and in weekly webinars. You will not find a more grounded and accessible portfolio manager who is willing to share his daily moves as he seeks to beat Wall Street for years to come. The I/O Fund officially launched on May 8th, 2020 and his portfolio performance illustrates his ability to compete with the best Funds on Wall Street.
Case studies on how the I/O Fund approaches tech investing: (1) we covered Datadog in January 2020 for I/O Fund Members. The I/O Fund built a position quickly in April of 2020 with prices depressed from the COVID crash and did not budge on the thesis that this is the best way to play cloud infrastructure. We have added strategically throughout the years, and it is now a core position in our portfolio. It is up over 100% in our portfolio. (2) In early 2021 we identified a fast growing Productivity SaaS company called Asana. What intrigued us was how low the valuation was coupled with the technical setup. After holding the company for most of 2021, we sold it for a 286% profit. Asan became the best performing cloud stock in 2021. (3) We identified Bitcoin in 2019 with a target entry around $7,000. We were able to sell half our position for an average 400% in early 2021. We’ve been strategically adding back because we believe it has one more run in it. We provide all of this information in daily updates, weekly reports and real-time trade notifications.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments