Kone: Up 33% From October Lows, Now Even More A Bet On China

Dec. 30, 2022 1:36 PM ETKONE Oyj (KNYJF), KNYJYOTIS
Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.69K Followers

Summary

  • Kone shares have rebounded 33% from October lows but are still 24% below their 52-week high. The Dividend Yield is 3.6%.
  • Shares are at 24.9x 2021 EPS, but we expect EPS to decline by 22% in 2022 due to cost inflation and the construction slowdown in China.
  • There are positive signs on Kone's margin and sales growth, but the near-term investment case is a bet on recovery in China.
  • We assume EPS will return to 2021 levels by 2024 and grow at 7% after, but investors more bullish on China will expect higher growth.
  • With shares at €48.82, we expect a total return of 32% (10.5% annualized) by end of 2025. We reiterate our Buy but prefer Otis.

China"s Leadership Holds Annual Two Sessions Political Meetings - Second Plenary Meeting

Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images News

Introduction

We review our investment case on KONE Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJY) after shares trading on their Helsinki primary exchange have rebounded 33% in euros from their October lows:

Kone Share Price (Last 5 Years)

Kone Share Price (Last 5 Years)

Source: Google Finance (30-Dec-22).

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.69K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.