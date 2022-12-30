SI-BONE: Multiple Inflection Points On The Horizon In FY 2023

Dec. 30, 2022 1:38 PM ETSI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • SI-BONE, Inc. presents as a niche operator in the surgical intervention of sacroiliac disorders.
  • There are multiple inflection points on the horizon for SI-BONE in FY 2023.
  • Market punishment has been severe for SI-BONE, Inc. stock over 2021-2022, however, a contrarian view is needed in this case, by estimation.
  • We see scope for SI-BONE stock to re-rate to price objectives of $13.75 then $19.40.
  • Net-net, we rate SI-BONE, Inc. a buy.

Human skeleton anatomy Sacral Bone 3D Rendering

myboxpra/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis Summary

As patient and surgical volumes begin to normalize to pre-pandemic ranges for orthopedics, there's now scope for several names within the domain to re-rate to the upside in our opinion. We recently reviewed the

rgfv

Data: Updata

rtrfv

Data: Seeking Alpha. SIBN, see: "Revenue"

tgrf

(Data: SIBN Investor presentation, slide 9.)

regf

(Data: SIBN Investor presentation, slide 11.)

r4trgf

Data: Updata

rtgfv

Data: Seeking Alpha, SIBN quote page, see: "Factor Grades".

trgfv

Data: Updata

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.34K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIBN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.