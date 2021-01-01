Badger Meter: Valuations Keep Me On The Sidelines

Dec. 30, 2022 2:25 PM ETBadger Meter, Inc. (BMI)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • In the near term, the company should benefit from a strong order rate, healthy backlog levels, moderation in the supply chain, and pricing actions.
  • The growth in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and water quality monitoring systems along with the U.S. infrastructure bill should benefit sales in the long term.
  • The margins should benefit from the stabilization in higher input costs, pricing actions, and improvement in Selling, Engineering, and Administration (SEA) expenses as a percentage of sales.
  • However, with the stock trading at 43.19x FY23 consensus EPS estimates, I believe these growth prospects are already getting priced in.
Bullish and Bearish stock market 3D render

FeelPic

Investment Thesis

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is experiencing healthy demand for its products, leading to strong order rates and healthy backlog levels. Additionally, the supply chain constraints have started to moderate sequentially. All this should act as a tailwind for the company’s revenue in

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.06K Followers
Financial Research firm with focus on industrial,  consumers and technology companies. If you have any questions please feel free to comment on our articles, message us through SA messaging system or drop us an email at gsresearch@ymail.com. We will be happy to respond. Also, please click orange "Follow" button next to our name, if you will like to receive our future ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by Sanket B.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.