Crinetics: FY23 Could Be Turning Point With Two Phase 3 Acromegaly Readouts

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • Acromegaly pipeline continues to advance with two Phase 3 readouts scheduled for 2023.
  • FDA's red-light of the CRN04777 Phase 2 study received muted price response.
  • Technicals unsupportive of re-rating for now, hence 2023 will be key year for CRNX.
  • Net-net, we rate CRNX a hold, but are constructive on its prospects in the coming year.

Muscular male torso and testosterone formula

Jun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

As the market continues to reprice risk assets at the back end of FY22, we are looking for beaten down opportunities within the med-tech and biotech spheres. Added to that, we continue to unearth selective names that

tgrfv

Data: CRNX Website, see: "Pipeline".

t4rgfv

Data: CRNX Website, see: "Pipeline".

trgfv

Data: Updata

trgfv

Data: Updata

trfv

Data: Seeking Alpha, CRNX quote page, see: "Factor Grades".

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.34K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.