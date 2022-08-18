The Recession Fear Has Spread Across Markets

Dec. 30, 2022 3:19 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY1 Comment
Dang Quan Vuong profile picture
Dang Quan Vuong
264 Followers

Summary

  • The labor market seems to be pessimistic.
  • The real estate market looks bearish.
  • High interest rates would have a negative impact on the overall economy.
  • Technical analysis suggests that the market would probably decline further.

Economy Crash

sefa ozel

Investment Thesis

The labor market is projected to worsen in the upcoming months, negatively impacting consumer spending and sentiment, and macroeconomic conditions. While the real estate market would exacerbate this, inflation and high interest rates would be detrimental to the global economy

S&P 500 Valuation

S&P 500 Valuation. (Ycharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Inverted Yield Curve

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity [T10Y2Y], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

Chart
Data by YCharts
DXY

DXY (TradingView)

The number of searches for

The number of searches for "recession" has surged recently. (GoogleTrend)

The number of searches for

The number of searches for "nuclear war" has surged recently. (GoogleTrend)

CEO Confidence Index

CEO Confidence Index (The Conference Board)

Personal Saving Rate

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Personal Saving Rate [PSAVERT], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

University of Michigan, University of Michigan: Consumer Sentiment [UMCSENT], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

University of Michigan, University of Michigan: Consumer Sentiment [UMCSENT], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

OECD

OECD (OECD)

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Consumer Opinion Surveys: Confidence Indicators: Composite Indicators: OECD Indicator for the Euro Area (19 Countries) [CSCICP03EZM665S], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Consumer Opinion Surveys: Confidence Indicators: Composite Indicators: OECD Indicator for the Euro Area (19 Countries) [CSCICP03EZM665S], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Consumer Opinion Surveys: Confidence Indicators: Composite Indicators: OECD Indicator for China (People's Republic Of) [CSCICP03CNM665S], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Consumer Opinion Surveys: Confidence Indicators: Composite Indicators: OECD Indicator for China (People's Republic Of) [CSCICP03CNM665S], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Consumer Opinion Surveys: Confidence Indicators: Composite Indicators: OECD Indicator for the United Kingdom [CSCICP03GBM665S], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Consumer Opinion Surveys: Confidence Indicators: Composite Indicators: OECD Indicator for the United Kingdom [CSCICP03GBM665S], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis;

Fred

Real Personal Income (Fred)

Fred

Inflation Expectation (Fred)

Chart
Data by YCharts
VIX

VIX (TradingView)

S&P500

S&P500 (TradingView)

NDX

NDX (TradingView)

1973-1974 Stock Market Crash.

1973-1974 Stock Market Crash. (TradingView)

2000s Dotcom Bubble

2000s Dotcom Bubble. (TradingView)

Great Recession 2008-2009

Great Recession 2008-2009. (TradingView)

2023 Recession

2023 Recession. (TradingView)

This article was written by

Dang Quan Vuong profile picture
Dang Quan Vuong
264 Followers
Vuong is an entrepreneur and investor aside from his duty on market analysis. He is running an investment management in cryptocurrencies, securities, futures, and options. He loves writing, and interests in the theoretical foundation of decentralization and the social impact of moral sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.