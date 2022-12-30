EMF: Trade The China Re-Opening Via This EM Equity CEF

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is an EM equity closed-end fund.
  • Chinese equities make up around 27% of the fund, followed by South Korea and Taiwan at 17% and 14%, respectively.
  • The fund focuses on large capitalization stocks.
  • The fund is trading with an -11% discount to net asset value.
  • This article covers CEFs.

Emerging market

aluxum

Thesis

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) is an EM equity closed end fund. The vehicle invests in large capitalization stocks that are issued by corporations incorporated in an EM jurisdiction. As per its literature:

The fund seeks long-term capital

fund me

Country (Fund)

sector

Sectors (Seeking Alpha)

fund

Top Names (Fund Fact Sheet)

facts

Market Cap (Fund Fact Sheet)

total

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

seek me

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

star

Premium/Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.8K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.