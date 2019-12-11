Southwest Airlines: Taking Its Lumps, But The Future Looks Bright

Dec. 30, 2022 4:21 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)
Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
20 Followers

Summary

  • Until this month, Southwest Airlines Co. navigated COVID admirably, coming out with its investment-grade ratings intact, profitability restored, and dividend reinstated, with significant fleet upgrades coming in the next few years.
  • Southwest's avalanche of cancellations in recent days will undoubtedly hit Q4 earnings. Management must focus on stopping the bleeding, compensating and retaining affected customers, and preserving its favorable brand.
  • Southwest Airlines has made great strides in capturing business travel share from its legacy rivals, which represents a significant source of potential growth in the future.
  • A strong record of profitability, net cash position, and high balance of unencumbered assets could perhaps make Southwest a rather large buyout target.
  • However, the investment thesis for Southwest Airlines is in no way dependent on a buyout, which only represents an outcome to the upside.

Aerial view of airport

Chalabala/iStock via Getty Images

I recommend a Buy rating on the shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), with a price target of $45 per share, roughly 15 times my forecast 2023 earnings per share before considering its cash position. The company's recent

View as PDF
2023 Guidance Update

View as PDF
Sustainable Cost Position

View as PDF
Capital Allocation Priorities

View as PDF
Southwest Business and GDS

View as PDF
Enhanced Flexibility

View as PDF
New Fare Product

This article was written by

Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
20 Followers
Musings on stocks and other securities with a focus on value, catalysts and asset-rich businesses, primarily in the transportation space.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.