What 50 Years Of Supply And Demand Shifts For New Houses Can Tell Us

Dec. 30, 2022 4:53 PM ETDHI, FOR
Evan Rodick profile picture
Evan Rodick
6 Followers

Summary

  • Demand for new houses over the past 50 years has generally shifted outward with rising incomes and an increasing population, though it has shifted inward during periods of recession.
  • Supply for new houses falls with rising federal funds rates and increasing construction costs.
  • Assuming rising federal funds rates and an economic slowdown, supply and demand should shift inward, causing a definite decline in new houses sold and a possible decline in house prices.
  • In the long run, supply should stabilize and demand should continue shifting outward, resulting in steadily increasing prices for and quantities of new houses.

Suburban Neighborhood Rooftops

leadlciceraro/iStock via Getty Images

Understanding supply and demand shifts in the market for new houses over the past 50 years offers important insights into how the market could change moving forward. The analysis below indicates that both supply and demand could

Four charts showing supply and demand curves, price and quantity for market shifts: increase in demand, decrease in demand, increase in supply, decrease in supply

Author created illustration

New One Family Houses Sold United States

The St. Louis Fed

Calculated monthly mortgage payments based on median new house prices and 30 year mortgage interest rates

Created by Author using FRED Economic Data from the St. Louis Fed

Estimated changes in quantity of new houses sold due to shifts in Demand and shifts in Supply

Created by Author from FRED Data from the St. Louis Fed

Personal Income over time in today's dollars

Created by Author from FRED Data from the St. Louis Fed

United States Population over time

The St. Louis Fed

Changes in the quantity of new homes sold due to shifts in demand and the occurrence of recessions

Created by Author from FRED Data from the St. Louis Fed

Changes in the quantity of new houses sold due to shifts in supply alongside changes in the federal funds rate

Author created from FRED Data from the St. Louis Fed

Changes in the quantity of new houses sold due to shifts in supply alongside construction materials trailing 12-month inflation

Author created from FRED Data from the St. Louis Fed

Existing house prices starting to decline

The St. Louis Fed

This article was written by

Evan Rodick profile picture
Evan Rodick
6 Followers
I am an Innovation Process Manager for a Fortune 500 company and am very interested in the ways companies can grow and innovate. I try to invest in the style of Peter Lynch, looking for undervalued companies with a compelling story and strong financials.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FOR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.