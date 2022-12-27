4 Top Long-Term Stocks For 2023: 3 New Picks Join Google (Plus A Bonus Rule Breaker)

Jan. 02, 2023 5:00 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLABBV, AMZN, BLDR, DXY, TXN, V, VICI, CRWD4 Comments
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
5.56K Followers

Summary

  • 2022 was an immensely challenging year for investors.
  • Yet we have excellent options heading into what promises to be another volatile year.
  • Below, I'll discuss my company criteria in 2023 and present some diversified ideas.
  • Let's take a look!

Light bulbs on and arrows pointing up, the idea begins with a new invention.

jittawit.21/iStock via Getty Images

I wish everyone a very happy New Year as we dive into 2023. It's been a pleasure writing and interacting with you over the past year, and I can't express enough my appreciation that you have taken

Chart
Data by YCharts

Stock market returns after largest declines.

Compound Advisors.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

YouTube ads Q3 revenue

Data source: Alphabet. Chart by author.

Alphabet Revenue and Free Cash Flow

Data source: Alphabet. Chart by author.

Chart
Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike revenue and customer growth.

Data source: CrowdStrike. Chart by author.

This article was written by

Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
5.56K Followers
My philosophy is to invest in equities with focus on companies which produce generous amounts of positive cash-flow and have growth opportunities to benefit medium to long-term investors. I have a diversified portfolio including growth and value equities, REITs, dividend stocks, and like to use options for income when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA, however I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I try to remember Mark Twain's wisdom: "It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so"Thank you very much for reading and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, ABBV, VICI, TXN, V, BLDR, AMZN, CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: SHORT ABBV FEB2023 $170 CALL, SHORT VICI MAR2023 $35 CALL
Investors' goals, financial situations, timelines, and risk tolerances vary widely. The stocks mentioned may not be suitable for all. As such, the article is not meant to suggest action on the part of the reader. Each investor should consider their unique situation and perform their own due diligence.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.