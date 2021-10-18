Madison Square Garden Sports: Recent Comparable Transaction Supports Bull Case

Hemlock Partners profile picture
Hemlock Partners
391 Followers

Summary

  • MSGS provides an opportunity to own two of the most valuable trophy assets (NY Knicks and NY Rangers) in the world.
  • Using a sum-of-the-parts analysis, we estimate the fair value of MSGS at $334, indicating ~80% upside.
  • The recent announced sale of the Phoenix Suns indicates this valuation may be too conservative.
  • For long-term value investors, we view this discrepancy as an attractive opportunity to take advantage of the Street’s short-sighted nature.
Closeup detail of basketball ball texture background. 3d render

retouchman/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Snapshot

The recently announced sale of the Phoenix Suns for approximately $4.0 billion is a significant positive for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:MSGS), owner of the NY Knicks and NY Rangers.

According to Forbes, the Knicks are one of

This article was written by

Hemlock Partners profile picture
Hemlock Partners
391 Followers
With a value lens, Hemlock Partners ("Hemlock") is dedicated to uncovering the market's best investment opportunities. Our team brings a common-sense approach to a marketplace which often trades on an irrational greed-and-fear cycle. We view this predictable pattern not as a challenge, but an opportunity. Hemlock's Asset-Rich Investment Service is designed specifically for individual investors with a long-term investment horizon. The cornerstone of the service is to acquire solid companies at bargain prices. These golden occurrences arise when a company’s share price trades at a dramatic discount to the firm’s intrinsic value, and even better, below its liquidation value. From time to time, Hemlock will also selectively short a security which appears dramatically mispriced given our proprietary research and expertise. Opinions expressed here are reflective of the Hemlock team as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein.

The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials.

Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.