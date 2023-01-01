Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Tesla, Nio, Walgreens And Constellation Brands

SA Stocks To Watch profile picture
SA Stocks To Watch
80.4K Followers

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

Stocks to Watch subscribers can also tune in on Sundays for a curated podcast that's available on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

The first trading week of the year will see financial markets closed on Monday for the New Year's Day holiday before economic releases start picking back up again, including the highly-anticipated release of the December jobs report on Friday. Despite some high-profile announcements of job layoffs in recent months, the unemployment rate in the U.S. has only ticked up to 3.7%. A stronger-than-anticipated jobs report could lead to even more hawkishness from the Federal Reserve. Several FOMC members have speeches scheduled for near the end of the week that could also impact investor sentiment. On the conference agenda, CES 2023 is expected to throw a spotlight back on tech innovations such as electric/autonomous vehicles, Web 3.0, and the metaverse. Also in the mix next week, analysts have warned companies across various sectors could pre-announce earnings or issue guidance updates below expectations.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 3 - SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 4 - Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 5 - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW).

Volatility watch: Social media interest is high on Helmerich & Payne (HP), QuantumScape (QS), Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) to start the new year. The stocks with the highest percentage of short interest to total float include

This article was written by

SA Stocks To Watch profile picture
SA Stocks To Watch
80.4K Followers
Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.