Despite A Massive Drop In Price, Boston Beer Looks Overvalued

Dec. 30, 2022 5:17 PM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)
Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
760 Followers

Summary

  • Boston Beer Co. is a seller of top brands such as Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, and more.
  • The company saw high growth these past few years due to the rise in popularity of the Hard Seltzer category. But in 2021 sales of this category have steeply declined.
  • At a forward P/E of 40x and with a now lower growth expectation, Boston Beer Co. is overvalued yet again.

Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring KitchenAid® Culinary Demonstrations Presented By MasterCard® - Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE

Neilson Barnard

Introduction

One of the main players in the sale of alcohol, Boston Beer Co. (NYSE:SAM), has seen considerable stock price declines over the past year. The company owns key brands in the High-End beer space, such as the

Boston Beer Co. Revenue

Boston Beer Co. Revenue (SEC.gov)

Boston Beer Co. Gross Profit, Operating Income, & Net Income

Boston Beer Co. Gross Profit, Operating Income, & Net Income (SEC.gov)

Boston Beer Co. Margins

Boston Beer Co. Margins (SEC.gov)

Boston Beer Co. Volume

Boston Beer Co. Volume (SEC.gov)

Boston Beer Co. EPS

Boston Beer Co. EPS (SEC.gov)

This article was written by

Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
760 Followers
Graduate from Plymouth State UniversityB.S. Business Admin./Minor EconomicsRetail Investor Long Term (5+ years) & Value Strategy

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.