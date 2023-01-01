Eisai And Biogen's Lecanemab: A Flawed Treatment For Alzheimer's Disease

Summary

  • Lecanemab only significantly slows down the progression of Alzheimer's disease in APOE4 carriers.
  • Lecanemab is suspected of causing at least three deaths.
  • The FDA may still grant approval to lecanemab with a warning label regarding brain bleeds and brain swelling.
  • Medicare may deny coverage of lecanemab outside of any further clinical trials based on cost, safety, and efficacy concerns.
  • The likelihood of long-term down side pressure on Biogen Inc. and Eisai's stock value seems more likely than long-term positive movement.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will soon be considering whether to approve lecanemab for Alzheimer’s disease. If the FDA grants accelerated approval to the drug, Medicare may still not cover lecanemab due to cost, safety, and efficacy concerns. In addition better

