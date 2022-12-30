Bank The Dividend Yield And Look For Incremental Upside In Regional Banks In 2023

Dec. 30, 2022 7:02 PM ETBKX, CFG, COF, FITB, HBAN, KEY, MTB, PNC, RF, SIVB, TFC, USB
Summary

  • 2022 represented a challenging year for the regional banks where their price performance didn’t offer a respite vs. the bear market hitting the major indices.
  • The current wall of worry hanging over the banks will be resolved in 2023.
  • Bank earnings are poised to accelerate as net interest income and net interest margin benefit from the most aggressive Fed-rate hiking cycle in modern history.

  • 2022 represented a challenging year for the regional banks, where their price performance didn’t offer a respite vs. the bear market hitting the major indices (KBW Bank Index -24% vs. S&P 500 Index -19% and Nasdaq
Regional Bank Peer Data

S&P Capital IQ; Author Calculations.

YTD REturns

Bloomberg

NPA

Author calculations.

NCO

Author calculations.

LLR

Author calculations.

Rates

Bloomberg

NIM

Author calculations.

ROTCE

Author calculations.

AOCI Marks

S&P CapitalIQ; Author calculations

AOCI data

S&P CapitalIQ; Author calculations

M&A Data

S&P CapitalIQ

Dividend Yields

S&P CapitalIQ

This article was written by

Finance professor with prior work experience in Investment Banking and Corporate Strategy for large regional banks. Served as a consultant to U.S. Treasury and FDIC during the 2008 GFC.CFA charterholder and CAIA charterholder.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFG, PNC, MTB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

