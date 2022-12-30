The broader markets in 2022 generated the worst returns since 2008, as the uptick in inflation forced the Fed to hike the federal funds rate by 425 bps since its March 16th meeting. This along with the Fed’s transition to quantitative tightening and Jackson Hole rhetoric about a willingness to cause “some pain” has caused the market to sell-off as it awaits future Fed guidance on when the rate hikes will cease or if/when the Fed will pivot. While a rapid ascent in rates is detrimental to risk assets due to investors’ pricing in a higher cost of capital, higher rates are a boon for banks as their net interest margin (NIM) and net interest income (NII) increase given the ability to earn more on interest rate sensitive assets (e.g., loans, securities and excess reserve balances). Despite the underperformance in 2022, we are convinced that the regional banks are poised to outperform in 2022 and should prove to be a desirable asset class in what will likely be a volatile year for the economy and broader markets.
For the purposes of this report, we define the regional banks as a depository institution with assets between $100 - $600 Billion). While we are also constructive on the Big 4 Banks (JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo), the additional complexity associated with their more stringent and evolving regulatory capital requirements and the associated regulatory risk leaves us on the sidelines for now.
The universe of regional banks is as shown in the table below:
The past year has presented a quandary for bank investors. While current conditions have been mostly favorable, with higher levels of NII and solid credit quality, the fear of what may occur if the economy enters a recession in 2023 has caused bank investors to stay on the sidelines for the time being. Early in the year, bank stocks jumped out to a +11% return in mid-January but then pulled back sharply (see below chart) as the war in Ukraine escalated and the Fed’s transitory inflation call fell apart and it became clear that the Fed would have to turn hawkish.
The current fundamentals of the regional banks appear solid, as demonstrated by:
The primary issue dragging down bank stock prices has been the massive revaluation lower of fixed income securities holdings due to the spike in interest rates across the yield curve. Banks have most of their bond holdings designated as available-for-sale, which pursuant to FASB ASC 320 results in unrealized gains/losses flowing through AOCI, net of taxes. This has resulted in the following:
Another challenge faced by the sector has been the regulatory scrutiny that the Federal Reserve has placed on large bank M&A resulting in elongated approval times and regulatory review. This has caused any element of trading with an embedded M&A premium to evaporate, especially among the smaller regional banks. Whereas in the past, the potential for regional bank M&A existed with deals like the 2019 combination of BB&T and SunTrust Banks which formed Truist Financial, this no longer appears viable. In fact, two large bank transactions have been pending for more than 300 days awaiting approval, which is far greater than the average time period between announcement and close of approximately 5-6 months which used to be the norm.
While the investment community has thrown out the banks with the proverbial bath water in 2022, there remain numerous reasons to believe that the sector will outperform the broader markets in 2023 as indicated by the following:
Below is a chart displaying the current P/E multiples for the regional banks and the S&P 500, both on an absolute and relative basis.
There are several ways to trade the group including several ETF’s whose holdings comprise many of the regional banks (i.e., KRE, KBWB, IAT, FTXO). Should you choose to purchase select names from the group, below are our thoughts on which names will outperform.
Sector Outperform
|
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG): despite pristine credit quality, solid capital levels and an attractive franchise, CFG was down (20%) in 2022 and remains undervalued relative to its peers at a forward P/E multiple of 7.6x and a P/TBV multiple of only 150%. Fee income was challenged in 2022 given exposure to mortgage banking and IB/capital markets which dried up. Balance sheet is levered to higher interest rates while recent hedging actions protect from declining rates. Should the regulatory stance on big bank M&A loosen, CFG would be a viable candidate for a merger/MOE given quality of franchise and age of CEO. Attractive 4.3% dividend yield coupled with capital appreciation potential as stock should trade up to a minimum of 8.5x 2023E EPS ($45) by year-end.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC): solid franchise trading at a premium valuation with a coast-to-coast franchise with the addition of the BBVA USA acquisition in 2021. Stock was sold off in-line with the rest of the sector despite a highly diversified franchise, more earnings levers and greater efficiency opportunities given continued integration of BBVA USA acquisition. Price should hit $175 by year-end (11x 2023E EPS) while providing a healthy dividend yield of 3.8%.
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB): historically high-performing franchise whose stock has been out of favor (down over 20%) since it reported weak 3Q results. Stock is trading unreasonably low, at only 7.6x forward 2023E EPS, as the market is doubting management’s ability to effectively integrate and generate the stated earnings accretion from its recently closed People’s United acquisition Note that M&T has been an effective consolidator historically as evidenced by the acquisitions of Hudson City, Wilmington Trust and Provident. Expect the stock to trade up to $170 by year end.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFG, PNC, MTB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments