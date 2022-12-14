AGNC Investment: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Dec. 30, 2022 7:14 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)
Summary

  • AGNC Investment Corp. is at a crossroads, with the value of their assets being hurt by higher interest rates and a dividend cut being more likely than ever before.
  • But on the bright side, they do have the ability to maintain most of their dividend payouts for the coming 2-3 years before interest income is projected to grow again.
  • As a result, I am slightly bullish on AGNC Investment for the coming year and will be looking for a share price dip below $9.00 to add to my position.

REIT real estate investment trust symbol. Concept words REIT real estate investment trust on wooden blocks on a beautiful wooden background. Business REIT real estate investment trust concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), a mortgage REIT (real estate investment trust), has been the subject of great debate in recent months. On the one hand, the company's 13.5% annual yield, with monthly dividend payments, is extremely attractive for most types of investors to

Seeking Alpha - AGNC EPS Projections

AGNC EPS Projections (Seeking Alpha Aggregator)

Summary - FED DOT PLOT 12/14/22

Fed Dot Plot (Summary of Economic Projections)

SA - AGNC EPS Quarterly

AGNC EPS Projections (Seeking Alpha Aggregator )

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.

