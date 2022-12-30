Reduce Your Volatility By Adding XEQT:CA

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio offers a low-cost way to own over 9,000 equities from across the entire investable universe.
  • Holding an all-in-one exchange-traded fund like XEQT:CA can provide the portfolio diversification needed to allow investors to focus their capital on their highest conviction ideas.
  • The fund’s geographic weighting is tailored to reduce overall volatility.
  • XEQT:CA’s trailing 12 month yield is 2.05%, higher than the current yield of the S&P 500 at 1.64%.

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev

Who is this Fund for?

This fund is a simple and low-cost way to gain broad exposure to global equity markets. iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT:CA) holds over 9,000 equities from across the globe, with exposure

XEQT Performance

XEQT Performance (Yahoo Finance)

XEQT Key Facts

XEQT Key Facts (iShares)

XEQT Geographic Allocation

XEQT Geographic Allocation (iShares)

XEQT Sector Allocation

XEQT Sector Allocation (iShares)

Volatility and Diversification

Volatility and Diversification (PWL Capital)

Savings by holding underlying ETFs

Savings by holding underlying ETFs (Author)

VEQT comparison

VEQT comparison (Vanguard)

Volatility by market

Volatility by market (Vanguard)

I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XEQT:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

