SECURE Act 2.0 Moves The Chess Pieces Again

Dec. 30, 2022 11:29 PM ET4 Comments
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • SECURE Act 1.0 passed in late 2019, with a change to the starting age for RMDs and other retirement/investment rules.
  • SECURE Act 2.0 passed in late 2022, also with another change to the RMD starting age and other changes. I believe the new law made 62 changes that affect savers.
  • I provided all the links to the several articles used. I discuss the points I thought most important to Seeking Alpha readers, sometimes pulling information from multiple sites at times.
  • As with any change in retirement savings rules, each person should investigate how they or their employers' plan is affected.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

cloud computing technology concept transfer database to cloud. There is a large cloud icon that stands out in the center of the abstract world above the polygon with a dark blue background.

TU IS

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Is it possible that the US Congress did something that will actually benefit American savers? The answer is YES as President Biden, just before Christmas, signed the bill

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
5.8K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.