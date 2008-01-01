The Week On Wall Street: It's Finally Over

Summary

  • 2022 ends on a sour note with an across-the-board December selloff.
  • The year is over, but the macro scene still looks challenging.
  • If an investor has learned nothing else, it's obvious trying to fight the Fed is a losing proposition.
2011 Good Riddance Day In Times Square

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment

"Anything worth doing is worth overdoing." - Mick Jagger

There's simply not a lot to like with the results, but that's always the case closer to market bottoms than tops. That doesn't mean we have to rally in

Dec 22

Dec Results (www.seekingalpha.com/mp/1232-the-savvy-investor/articles)

Q4 22

Q4 '22 Results (www.seekingalpha.com/mp/1232-the-savvy-investor/articles)

'22 YTD

YTD results (www.seekingalpha.com/mp/1232-the-savvy-investor/articles)

S&P

S&P 500 (www.freestockcharts.com)

It's here! The Special Report on Energy, the Updated Sector Review, and now my Outlook for 2023 is published. Next week I'll reveal a list of stocks that I prefer in '23.

If you are serious about your investments you can't afford to miss these reports. While others stayed BULLISH, I called this BEAR market in February '22. 

