ConocoPhillips: 2023 Could Be A Challenging Year For Oil Investors

Dec. 31, 2022 1:38 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)CVX, XOM1 Comment
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • Another strong quarter in 3Q22 with total revenue of $21.614 billion, well above the $11.616 billion in the same quarter last year. 2022 was an exceptional year.
  • Production jumped to a record of 1,754K Boepd, up from 1,544K Boepd, the same quarter a year ago. COP has delivered a great production throughout 2022.
  • However, oil and gas prices have dropped significantly since June, and 2023 could bring more weaknesses for the oil industry. Investors must be cautious.
  • I recommend buying COP between $110 and $104.6 with potential lower support at $95.6.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

ConocoPhillips Building reflecting the winter sun, Anchorage, Alaska, USA

mtcurado

Introduction

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its third-quarter 2022 results on November 3, 2022. COP is one of the world's largest independent oil and gas producers that I consider an oil major, even if it isn't one by definition.

Table

COP 3Q22 highlights earnings (COP Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

COP Dividend and EV comparison (Fun Trading)

Chart

COP Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

ConocoPhillips posted total revenue of $21.614 billion for the third quarter, well above the $11.616 billion in the same quarter last year. The chart shows the previous eight years of revenue.

Chart

COP Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

Chart

COP Quarterly oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Production jumped to a record of 1,754k Boepd, up from 1,544K Boepd the same quarter a year ago. COP shows a one-year trailing production of over 1,700K Boepd.

The increase was due to the following:

  • New wells online in the Lower 48, Alaska, Australia, and China.
  • Acquisitions include Shell Permian in the Lower 48 and additional working interest at APLNG in Asia Pacific.
  • Conversion of previously acquired Concho contracted volumes from a two-stream to a three-stream basis.

Chart

COP Oil equivalent production detail 3Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

COP oil price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

COP Production per region 3Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

COP Oil Production Lower 48 history (Fun Trading)

Chart

COP Quarterly Oil production US shale basins (Fun Trading)

Table

COP 2022 Guidance (COP Presentation)

Production for 4Q22 is expected to remain strong quarter over quarter to 1.77 million Boepd, with a full-year CapEx increasing to $7.5 billion.

Chart

COP Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Net debt is about $6.54 billion, with total cash of $10.422 billion - Debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.346x. Excellent profile.

Chart

COP TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

COP Brent and NG price 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.75K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term COP and hold a medium size long-term position, as explained in my article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.