AT&T: Conquering The 5G Automotive Industry With Qualcomm, Ford, And GM

Dec. 31, 2022 12:00 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)F, GM, MSFT, QCOM, UBER
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.37K Followers

Summary

  • T has quietly partnered with multiple market leaders to address the growing 5G connectivity needs in the automotive industry over the next decade.
  • The early success of T's ambitious endeavor is undeniable, with 55M connected vehicles under its network by FQ3'22, suggesting 44% of the global market share.
  • A multi-year partnership with GM may also provide the critical tailwind for T's growth and 5G adoption, as the automaker dreams of producing only EVs from 2035 onwards.

Racers cheering on track

Tom Merton/iStock via Getty Images

The 5G Automotive Investment Thesis

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has big dreams indeed, after aggressively shedding its media segments thus far. The company aims to conquer the automotive industry next, which may be its golden ticket to sustainable

the potential applications of 5G in the automotive sector

ChatGPT

T 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

T 1Y Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.37K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.