What's At Stake In The Massive China-Qatar Gas Deal

Dec. 31, 2022 4:35 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, GAZ, UGAZF, UGA
Carnegie Endowment profile picture
Carnegie Endowment
367 Followers

Summary

  • Last month, Qatar and China agreed to a $60 billion, twenty-seven-year deal for liquefied natural gas.
  • The landmark deal, which will export 4 million tons of LNG per year to China, is notable for several reasons.
  • While the Gulf countries’ treatment of their expatriate workers has much to be desired, over the long term, as countries begin to develop economically, human rights policies tend to improve dramatically.

Chemical pipeline networks and infrastructure in Qatar. Politics, Markets and Gas Supply Security.

Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

By Justin Dargin

Last month, Qatar and China agreed to a $60 billion, twenty-seven-year deal for liquefied natural gas (LNG). The deal made headlines across the world-particularly as Europe struggles to reduce its dependence on

This article was written by

Carnegie Endowment profile picture
Carnegie Endowment
367 Followers
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing cooperation between nations and promoting active international engagement by the United States. Founded in 1910, its work is nonpartisan and dedicated to achieving practical results. The Endowment—currently pioneering the first global think tank—has operations in China, the Middle East, Russia, Europe, and the United States. These five locations include the two centers of world governance and the three places whose political evolution and international policies will most determine the near-term possibilities for international peace and economic advance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.