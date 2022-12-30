First Financial Bancorp: Outlook For The Top Line Remains Bright

Dec. 31, 2022 4:44 AM ETFirst Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • I've revised upward the loan balance estimate following the third quarter’s performance, which beat my expectations.
  • Margin growth will likely slow down as the deposit beta will move to a more normal level.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a moderate upside from the current market price. Further, FFBC is offering a decent dividend yield.

Map of Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky States

omersukrugoksu

Earnings of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will most probably continue to surge next year on the back of moderate loan growth. Further, margin expansion will lift earnings. Overall, I'm expecting First Financial Bancorp to report earnings of $2.25 per share for 2022, up 5%, and $2.59

Chart
Data by YCharts

Interest Rate Sensitivity

3Q 2022 10-Q Filing

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.83K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.