Generac: Generating Backup Power And Potentially Strong Gains For Investors

Dec. 31, 2022 6:42 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)BE, CCI, TSLA
Beersheba Research profile picture
Beersheba Research
544 Followers

Summary

  • Generac provides power backup generators that protect homes, businesses, and mission critical infrastructure & healthcare facilities from electrical outages. It has also made investments for the smart grid future.
  • The industry enjoys the tailwind of powerful trends and high returns on capital, and its US residential business has grown strongly over the past decade.
  • Revenue has decelerated over the last quarters, which management attributes to a shortage of electricians needed to do the installations, and margins compressed due to increased logistics costs, but both factor appear to be moderating.
  • Valuations have pulled back and the stock now trades at an earnings yield of over 6% and an EBITDA multiple of ~10x.
  • It may be worth initiating a position in Generac but I would watch the days of inventory to sales closely.

Key Infrastructure Attacked, Leaving Kyiv With Further Power And Water Outages

Ed Ram/Getty Images News

Overview

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) manufactures and markets power backup generators that protect homes from blackouts, businesses from loss of revenue, mission critical infrastructure (data centers, cell towers) from disruption, and healthcare facilities from the risk of loss of life due

GNRC stock price

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC rev

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC rev by %

Created by author using publicly available data

Home standby generator ratings

Amazon.com

Portable generator ratings

Amazon.com

Power outages in the US

power outage.report

Global power disruptions

IHS Markit

GNRC rev by region

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC rev by region growth, indexed

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC US domestic rev

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC sensitivity to housing starts

Created by author using publicly available data

Inventory finished goods

GNRC Q3 2022 10-Q filing

GNRC 2021 inventory

GNRC Q3 2021 10-Q filing

GNRC inventory to sales days

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC international

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC domestic vs international growth

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC rev vs per-share rev growth

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC margin compression

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC domestic vs international EBITDA margin

Created by author using publicly available data

Shipping container costs

Drewry

Trucking cost index

FRED St. Louis Federal Reserve

GNRC FCF

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC ROTC

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC earnings yield

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC EV/EBITDA multiple

Created by author using publicly available data

GNRC fcf yield

Created by author using publicly available data

This article was written by

Beersheba Research profile picture
Beersheba Research
544 Followers
I strive to unearth less obvious, overlooked, or under-appreciated but intriguing and potentially profitable data-driven insights into companies of service to society.   I write to understand, identify deficiencies in, and share my thinking, and would be most appreciative if you call out blind spots, flaws, or gaps in my observations or reasoning. Hope you enjoy my contributions, but please do not take them as investment advice!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.