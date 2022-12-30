Nyaaka Photo

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biopharma company CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/15, the stock gained 64.85%.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MBX-2982, which is in Phase 2a clinical study for the disease/condition of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics. It has a license agreement with ABW Cyclops SPV LP to support development of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC; and holds a worldwide license from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize compounds with activity against an undisclosed metabolic disease target. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

55.10+Weighted Alpha

87.31% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 84.45% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 86.77%

Recently traded at $6.05 with 50 day moving average of $3.85

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $513 million

Wall Street analysts have not given Revenue and Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 8 strong buy opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $8 to $14 with an average of $10.25 for a projected 64.42% gain

The Individual investors on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet

4,700 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector - Health Care

Industry - Pharmaceuticals

Ranked Overall - 108 out of 4764

Ranked in Sector - 25 out of 1199

Ranked in Industry - 7 out of 227

