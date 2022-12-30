Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is an industrial company focused on precision technology that comfortably beat the S&P 500 over the last decade. Nordson is said to be a high-quality business, so let's see if it can hold up to its name and maybe even present an attractive investment opportunity at current levels.
Precision Technology is an undefined term that usually means that something is precise. Nordson divides its operations into three divisions that serve five end markets:
We see that Nordson focuses on machines, parts and consumables geared toward the last stages of industrial manufacturing processes like packaging, testing and inspection. This results in a high percentage of recurring sales (51% of revenue is Parts and Consumables, with the remaining 49% being System sales), the holy grail of any investment. Recurring revenues increase the certainty that a company (and analysts) can forecast the business and reduce the need always to sell new products. Ideally, you want to have a smaller percentage of system sales, requiring a higher rate of recurring sales. Nordson is pretty close to that setup.
Furthermore, Nordson has a very diversified customer base, spread across five end markets between 12 and 30 percent of total revenues. In the picture below, you can also get a better picture of Nordson's different product offerings.
Nordson is operating in relatively stable industries due to its high mix of recurring revenues. In the table below, I compiled some numbers based on 2022 regarding the different segments (expected growth rates/CAGR are taken from management). For the most part, Nordson doesn't expect any extraordinary organic growth in its business and expects the organic growth in all its divisions to be between 3-5% with some potential upside. An organic growth rate of 3-5% does not excite me, so they must either trade at a high FCF yield or grow earnings by other means.
|Revenue
|EBITDA margin
|Expected CAGR
|% of total revenues
|Industrial Precision
|$1337 million
|35%
|3+%
|51%
|Medical Fluids
|$690 million
|40%
|5+%
|27%
|Advanced Technology
|$563 million
|25%
|5+%
|22%
Due to the lacking organic growth, Nordson occasionally acquires companies to add to its portfolio. Throughout the last decade, the company spent a total of $1.66 billion cash on acquisitions, which accounts for a very modest 12.6% of the Free Cash flow the company generated in the same period. It's common knowledge that Mergers and Acquisitions are a risky endeavor for companies, with the common knowledge being that between 70-90% of M&A destroy value. Therefore, a company that does strategic M&A needs to show a good framework and discipline in its approach. I want to see the following aspects of such a strategy:
The last lever the company has to pull is margin improvements because it's about earnings growth, not revenue growth. The graphs below show that gross margins have remained steady at 55%, while profit margins are trending upwards. A great metric to track that gets too little attention is the SG&A margin, which represents the bulk of the company's costs. We can see that the SG&A margin gradually declined from 35% to 29%, which coincides with profit margins increasing by roughly 5-6%. The company still has room to grow its margins, but it won't be too meaningful. Additionally, we can look at the efficiency of Nordson's reinvestment by looking at the spread between ROIC and WACC, which is at a healthy 8%. We aim for at least 2%; otherwise, the company is destroying shareholder value.
To value Nordson, I have done an Inverse DCF analysis with a 10% discount rate/required rate of return, a 3% perpetual growth rate and the assumption that the share count will be reduced by 1% annually through buybacks following the past decade. According to the model, Nordson needs to grow FCF at 12% in the first five years, followed by 10% in the following five years. Management guided with a medium-term (20-25) outlook of 7+% sales growth and 10% EBITDA growth, so we can assume that FCF should also be around the 10% mark. At this price, I do not see great returns coming toward Nordson. The company would need to deploy significantly more money to M&A than its historic 10% of FCF to grow fast enough to justify its stretched valuation.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: What do you think about Nordson? Do you own it? This is not financial advice.
Comments