Gold, Silver, And Platinum Finish 2022 Higher

Dec. 31, 2022 9:07 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, PGM, PPLT, PLTM, PGMFF, SLV, DBS, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS
Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • Precious metals markets are finishing out a choppy 2022 on an up note. A strong fourth quarter is pushing both gold and silver prices back up into positive territory for the year.
  • Gold often performs well during recessions. It can certainly be expected to hold up better than economically sensitive stocks and most commodities.
  • Investors should allocate their assets accordingly as they develop a game plan for 2023.

Isolated set of three-dimenstional metal ingots

ppart

By Mike Gleason

Happy New Year and welcome to this week’s Market Wrap Podcast, I’m Mike Gleason.

Precious metals markets are finishing out a choppy 2022 on an up note. A strong fourth quarter is pushing both gold and

This article was written by

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
2.81K Followers
Precious Metals News & Analysis - Gold News, Silver News from Money Metals Exchange Money Metals Exchange provides the latest precious metals news for savvy, self-reliant investors who want to invest in gold, silver & other precious metals. | Check Silver Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/silver-price | Check Gold Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/gold-price

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.