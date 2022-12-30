2022 In Review: +29% Return, Research Recap, And Lessons Learnt

Dec. 31, 2022 9:26 AM ETFDM, HRTG, IWC, RBCN, RCM, DJIA, QQQ, SPY1 Comment
Ryan Telford profile picture
Ryan Telford
3.19K Followers

Summary

  • 2022 was yet another crazy year around the world following another crazy year, the stock market being no exception.
  • I recap some of the research I presented over the year, and some other ideas and strategies I’ve been experimenting with.
  • Update on my personal investing performance for 2022.

Silhouette man jumping between cliff with number 2022 to 2023 and birds flying at top of mountain. Freedom challenge and travel adventure holiday concept.

Tonktiti/iStock via Getty Images

For my last two annual review pieces for 2020 and 2021, I used the term "crazy" to describe both years. I could easily use the term again for 2022, but here are some other relevant terms - insane, volatile, emotional roller coaster, geopolitically uncertain, etc. To

Total number of liquid net-nets, US (excluding biotech)

Total number of liquid net-nets, US (excluding biotech) (Portfolio123)

Tweets on micro-cap ETF holdings

Twitter

2022 Strategy Performance

2022 Strategy Performance (Author table)

Ryan Telford strategy #1 - holding allocation 2022

Strategy #1 - Stock Allocation (Portfolio123)

RCM Price Chart, Buy and Sell points

RCM Price Chart, Buy and Sell points (Portfolio123)

HRTG Price Chart, Buy and Sell points

HRTG Price Chart, Buy and Sell points (Portfolio123)

Strategy #2 - stock holdings & allocation

Strategy #2 - stock holdings & allocation (Portfolio123)

Strategy #3 - stock holdings & allocation

Strategy #4 - stock holdings & allocation (Portfolio123)

RBCN Price Chart, Buy and Sell points

RBCN Price Chart, Buy and Sell points (Portfolio123)

Strategy #6 - Crisis Recovery Canada - stocks and allocation

Strategy #6 - Crisis Recovery Canada - stocks and allocation (Portfolio123)

This article was written by

Ryan Telford profile picture
Ryan Telford
3.19K Followers
I am an individual investor who is obsessed with finding opportunities for alpha. I invest exclusively in quantitative strategies, through the use of historical data, and by looking at a group of stocks rather than individual securities. I research and develop all of my own alpha generating stock trading strategies using Portfolio123.*As of June 2022, I am actively invested in 6 different quantitative strategies in both US and Canadian markets.  Overall annual returns in 2020 of 49% and 2021 of 58%, and in that neighbourhood YTD for 2022 while the overall market has been plunging.*I am a “value guy” at heart, but in my travels and experience I have learned that there is much more to the markets than just "value", so I have adopted a more holistic view, incorporating quantitative elements of growth, quality, momentum and technical factors. * One of the most important lessons I have learned through my journey is that the market is extremely complex and ever-changing, and the use of historical data needs to be interpreted very carefully in order to predict future returns. Early on in my investing journey, I learned this the hard way through investing in poorly developed “over-optimized” models, resulting in underperformance and nearly leading me to give up as a quant to become a common indexer. * Instead I re-focused my efforts on quantitative model development to find my “edge”. Successful quantitative investing takes hard work, and I focus my writings on Seeking Alpha on those topics that can help other investors navigate the treacherous yet potentially very profitable arena of quantitative investing. As I often write about strategies or techniques that I implement in my own strategies, I “eat my own cooking”. * I invite you to join me on my investing journey, where we will learn about all things quant in the never-ending quest for alpha! * Click the “Follow” button above to receive notifications of my new articles!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. I am an individual investor and writer, not an investment advisor. Readers should always engage in his or her own research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or specialized attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.