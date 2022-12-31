*Seeking Alpha Contributors Expect Another Negative Year In 2023

Summary

  • 2022 was a difficult year for broad stock markets.
  • The S&P 500 finished the year down almost 20% amid inflation, rising rates, geopolitical concerns, supply disruptions, and worries about a recession.
  • Where will the S&P 500 finish in 2023? We posed the question to our contributors, who provided us with some excellent research and analysis, along with their predictions.
  • In addition to revealing the predictions for 2023, several bullish and bearish arguments will be highlighted, as well as some specific articles.

U.S. stock market investors saw 2022 deliver the biggest broad market losses since the Financial Crisis. The S&P 500 finished the year almost -20% lower, while small caps (as represented by the Russell 2000) finished lower by nearly -22%, and the Nasdaq 100 lost nearly 1/3 of its value.

Investors would like to gauge what's in store for 2023, so we asked our contributors to present their broad market analysis and estimates for the S&P 500 for the coming year.

Will Stocks Rebound In 2023?

According to our contributors, no, stocks are not likely to rebound in 2023. The below chart summarizes the S&P500 predictions from the 34 contributors who weighed-in with their analysis.

On average, contributors are expecting a small decline in the S&P 500 in 2023.

The most optimistic forecast for the S&P 500 for 2023 is for a rise of +35.8%. The most pessimistic contributor who submitted a prediction for 2023 expects the index to close at 2685, or -30.1% lower, in 2023.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating for the SPY (SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF) is also a Hold. To learn more about Quant Ratings, see here.

Will 2023 Be Another Volatile Year?

Indeed, many contributors predict that the S&P 500 will bottom-out at a much lower level than it is today, sometime mid-2023. Most then expect some sort of rebound.

The VIX, the measure of volatility expectations for the S&P 500, experienced several spikes to the ~35 level during the past year. The indicator has settled down in recent months but remains significantly above the 2021 low and pre-pandemic levels.

What Are Some Of The Primary Bearish Arguments For Stock Markets in 2023?

  • The Federal Reserve continues to hike short-term interest rates, although has slowed the pace of the increases.
  • Higher Interest Rates not only

Comments (3)

