U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Heading Into The Holidays Large Cap ETFs Suffer Largest Outflow Of 2022 While Conventional Large Cap Funds Record Largest Inflow Of The Year

Summary

  • At the close of Refinitiv Lipper’s fund-flows week, U.S. broad-based equity indices reported negative performance for the second week in three.
  • The 10-two Treasury yield spread remained negative (-0.53), marking the one-hundred-and-twenty-second straight trading session with an inverted yield curve.
  • The United States Census Bureau released its advanced monthly sales for November retail and food services which detailed a 0.6% decrease from October, but sales were up 6.5% from last year.

By Jack Fischer

During Refinitiv Lipper’s fund-flows week ended December 21, 2022, investors were overall net redeemers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the third week in four, removing a net $61.4 billion.

Money

