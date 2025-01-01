PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 2

Markets closed in observance of New Year

Tuesday Jan 3 (Ex-Div 1/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 2/6 0.22 44.42 1.98% 56 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 1/25 0.38 47.64 3.19% 12 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/20 1.19 248.72 1.91% 33 HEICO Corporation (HEI) 1/23 0.1 153.64 0.13% 16 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 2/2 0.26 177.63 0.59% 10 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 1/26 0.26 88.66 1.17% 9 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jan 4 (Ex-Div 1/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 2/1 0.57 71.95 3.17% 14 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 2/1 0.2075 120.55 0.69% 17 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 1/20 0.16 15.08 4.24% 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1/31 1 134.1 2.98% 12 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 1/13 0.225 36.95 7.31% 13 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 1/31 0.375 216.59 0.69% 13 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 1/25 0.5 60.06 3.33% 10 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 1/20 0.375 112.72 1.33% 22 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 1/27 0.49 76.45 2.56% 52 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1/31 0.96 CAD 64.76 4.39% 8 First Financial Corporation (THFF) 1/13 0.54 46.08 2.34% 33 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jan 5 (Ex-Div 1/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 1/20 0.34 29.94 4.54% 9 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 2/9 0.57 347.73 0.66% 12 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 1/27 0.4141 39.55 4.19% 16 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 1/23 0.6825 432.09 0.63% 30 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 1/23 0.09 23.91 1.51% 11 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 1/31 0.38 38.73 3.92% 12 Universal Corporation (UVV) 2/6 0.79 52.81 5.98% 52 Accenture plc (ACN) 2/15 1.12 266.84 1.68% 18 Click to enlarge

Friday Jan 6 (Ex-Div 1/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brady Corporation (BRC) 1/31 0.23 47.1 1.95% 37 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 1/18 0.78 389.22 0.80% 12 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 2/1 0.45 30.72 5.86% 12 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 1/24 0.32 81.74 1.57% 14 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 2/1 0.6525 39.4 6.62% 18 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Avient Corporation (AVNT) 1/6 0.2475 2.9% Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 1/5 0.725 2.2% Chubb Limited (CB) 1/6 0.83 1.5% Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) 1/6 0.714 0.3% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 1/5 0.535 1.8% Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 1/6 0.79 3.9% FirstService Corporation (FSV) 1/6 0.2025 0.7% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 1/5 0.43 5.1% The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 1/6 0.11 2.2% The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 1/4 0.425 2.2% Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 1/6 0.4 2.5% HP Inc. (HPQ) 1/4 0.2625 3.9% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 1/6 0.81 3.1% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 1/6 0.55 2.6% Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 1/4 1.16 3.4% Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 1/4 1.725 1.6% McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 1/9 0.39 1.9% Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 1/9 0.73 2.6% NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 1/6 0.845 2.1% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1/6 1.15 2.5% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 1/4 0.54 3.3% Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 1/4 0.65 4.2% SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 1/5 0.43 1.5% ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 1/6 0.28 1.6% Spire Inc. (SR) 1/4 0.72 4.2% United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 1/5 0.22 2.6% Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 1/4 0.295 1.2% VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 1/5 0.39 4.8% Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 1/6 0.56 4.7% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.