The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
None
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jan 2
Markets closed in observance of New Year
Tuesday Jan 3 (Ex-Div 1/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
2/6
|
0.22
|
44.42
|
1.98%
|
56
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
1/25
|
0.38
|
47.64
|
3.19%
|
12
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
1/20
|
1.19
|
248.72
|
1.91%
|
33
|
HEICO Corporation
|
(HEI)
|
1/23
|
0.1
|
153.64
|
0.13%
|
16
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
2/2
|
0.26
|
177.63
|
0.59%
|
10
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
1/26
|
0.26
|
88.66
|
1.17%
|
9
Wednesday Jan 4 (Ex-Div 1/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
2/1
|
0.57
|
71.95
|
3.17%
|
14
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
2/1
|
0.2075
|
120.55
|
0.69%
|
17
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
1/20
|
0.16
|
15.08
|
4.24%
|
12
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
1/31
|
1
|
134.1
|
2.98%
|
12
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
1/13
|
0.225
|
36.95
|
7.31%
|
13
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
1/31
|
0.375
|
216.59
|
0.69%
|
13
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
1/25
|
0.5
|
60.06
|
3.33%
|
10
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
1/20
|
0.375
|
112.72
|
1.33%
|
22
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
1/27
|
0.49
|
76.45
|
2.56%
|
52
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
1/31
|
0.96 CAD
|
64.76
|
4.39%
|
8
|
First Financial Corporation
|
(THFF)
|
1/13
|
0.54
|
46.08
|
2.34%
|
33
Thursday Jan 5 (Ex-Div 1/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
1/20
|
0.34
|
29.94
|
4.54%
|
9
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
2/9
|
0.57
|
347.73
|
0.66%
|
12
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
1/27
|
0.4141
|
39.55
|
4.19%
|
16
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
1/23
|
0.6825
|
432.09
|
0.63%
|
30
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
1/23
|
0.09
|
23.91
|
1.51%
|
11
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
1/31
|
0.38
|
38.73
|
3.92%
|
12
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
2/6
|
0.79
|
52.81
|
5.98%
|
52
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
2/15
|
1.12
|
266.84
|
1.68%
|
18
Friday Jan 6 (Ex-Div 1/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
1/31
|
0.23
|
47.1
|
1.95%
|
37
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
1/18
|
0.78
|
389.22
|
0.80%
|
12
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
2/1
|
0.45
|
30.72
|
5.86%
|
12
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
1/24
|
0.32
|
81.74
|
1.57%
|
14
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
2/1
|
0.6525
|
39.4
|
6.62%
|
18
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
1/6
|
0.2475
|
2.9%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
1/5
|
0.725
|
2.2%
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
1/6
|
0.83
|
1.5%
|
Churchill Downs Incorporated
|
(CHDN)
|
1/6
|
0.714
|
0.3%
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
1/5
|
0.535
|
1.8%
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
1/6
|
0.79
|
3.9%
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
1/6
|
0.2025
|
0.7%
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
1/5
|
0.43
|
5.1%
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
1/6
|
0.11
|
2.2%
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
1/4
|
0.425
|
2.2%
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
1/6
|
0.4
|
2.5%
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
1/4
|
0.2625
|
3.9%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
1/6
|
0.81
|
3.1%
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
1/6
|
0.55
|
2.6%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
1/4
|
1.16
|
3.4%
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
1/4
|
1.725
|
1.6%
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
1/9
|
0.39
|
1.9%
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
1/9
|
0.73
|
2.6%
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
1/6
|
0.845
|
2.1%
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
1/6
|
1.15
|
2.5%
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
1/4
|
0.54
|
3.3%
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
1/4
|
0.65
|
4.2%
|
SEI Investments Company
|
(SEIC)
|
1/5
|
0.43
|
1.5%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
1/6
|
0.28
|
1.6%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
1/4
|
0.72
|
4.2%
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
1/5
|
0.22
|
2.6%
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
1/4
|
0.295
|
1.2%
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
1/5
|
0.39
|
4.8%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
1/6
|
0.56
|
4.7%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO, BMY, HBNC, RGLD, SYY, MRK, PEP, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)