Summary

  • Amazon shares were down nearly 50% in 2022, despite the fact that revenues kept growing rapidly.
  • We rank 100 top growth stocks, as compared to Amazon, now that the pandemic bubble is just starting to burst.
  • We conclude with our strong opinion about investing in Amazon and growth stocks in general.
Amazon prime box delivered to a front door of residential building

Blue Harbinger Research, Big Dividends PLUS

Daria Nipot

2022 was an ugly year for growth stocks. And it's going to get worse for many of them (as the pandemic bubble continues to burst). In this report, we rank 100 top growth stocks based on

Big Dividends PLUS

data as of 31-Dec-2022 (Stock Rover)

Big Dividends PLUS

data as of 31-Dec-2022 (Stock Rover)

Big Dividends PLUS

Amazon

Big Dividends PLUS

Statista

Blue Harbinger

source: Markets and Markets

Big Dividends PLUS

Stock Rover, data as of 30-Dec-22

- - - - - - - 

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (17)

