Barclays: 0.55x Tangible Book, 4.8x Forward PE, Share Buybacks, And Growing Dividend

Jan. 01, 2023 7:00 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)C, DB, JPM3 Comments
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.44K Followers

Summary

  • Barclays is delivering RoTCE of >10% but is still super cheap.
  • It is well-prepared for the upcoming recession.
  • Interest rates are a tailwind.
  • Additional buybacks and dividend hike to be announced in February.
  • BCS should outperform in 2023.

Barclays Bank sign London

hatman12

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is expected to announce buybacks and increased dividends in its FY2022 earnings release in early February 2023. I expect the full-year dividend to be between 7 and 8 pence (consensus currently penciling in 7.2 pence). This translates to a ~4.5% to

Barclays share price (GBP)

Koyfin.com

Interest Rates Sensitivity

Barclays Investor Relations

Macro Assumptions

Investor Relations

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.44K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCS, C, DB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.