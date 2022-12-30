Electronic Arts: Undervalued Icon With World Cup Tailwinds

Jan. 01, 2023 4:55 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)
Ben Alaimo profile picture
Ben Alaimo
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • Electronic Arts is one of the world's most iconic gaming companies with a strong portfolio of sporting brands.
  • The business reported record sales for its soccer game FIFA 2023, and I expect the World Cup to drive even more sales.
  • Its stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.

Tokyo Game Show 2004 Opens

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images News

Electronic Arts is a leading game publisher which has licenses to a widely popular list of iconic sporting franchises from FIFA Soccer to the NFL. The company reported a record launch of its new FIFA 23 game, and

Chart
Data by YCharts

EA Games

EA Games (Electronic Arts)

Net Bookings by Composition

Net Bookings by Composition (Electronic Arts Q2, FY23 report)

EA Live Games

EA Live Games (Q2, FY23 report)

Bookings by Platform

Bookings by Platform (Q2,FY23)

Cash Flow

Cash Flow (Q2,FY23)

Electronic Arts stock valuation 1

Electronic Arts stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Electronic Arts stock valuation 2

Electronic Arts stock valuation 2 (Created by author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Ben Alaimo profile picture
Ben Alaimo
4.18K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed. 556+ books read on Finance and Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.