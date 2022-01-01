SM Energy: A Look At Its Potential 2023 Results

Jan. 01, 2023 4:59 AM ETSM Energy Company (SM)1 Comment
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Marketplace

Summary

  • SM instituted a return of capital program that includes up to $500 million in share repurchases.
  • It also increased its dividend from a $0.01 semi-annual dividend to a $0.15 quarterly dividend.
  • I've modeled a scenario where SM generates close to $800 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip, while holding production roughly flat.
  • SM also has the ability to redeem some of its unsecured notes, although this is optional and its next maturity isn't until June 2025.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) recently instituted a $500 million share repurchase program in addition to its increased dividend of $0.15 per share per quarter. It has not disclosed its 2023 plans yet, but I believe it could roughly hold total production

SM's Debt Maturities

SM's Debt Maturities (sm-energy.com)

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.11K Followers
Unique insight into distressed opportunities to target outsized returns.
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He is currently ranked in the top 2% of analysts by TipRanks.
  
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.