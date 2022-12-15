TLT: Ready To Rise From The Ashes In 2023

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • TLT crumbled in 2022 as long-duration treasury bonds didn't shield investors from the bear market in equities as the Fed went on a rampage to fight inflation.
  • However, with the economy likely slowing down and potentially moving into a recession, TLT buyers could finally have their day in 2023.
  • Interest rate strategists expect the Fed to move earlier to cut rates whether or not we enter a recession. Hence, it forebodes well for TLT's October lows to hold.
  • Investors who missed its October bottom can consider leveraging the recent pullback to add.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Stock Market Crash 2020

solarseven

TLT: Well-Positioned To Recover In 2023

As we ended 2022's trading yesterday (December 30), it may be opportune for investors to consider a position in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

TLT is a long-duration Treasury

US20Y yield % price chart

US20Y yield % price chart (TradingView)

TLT price chart (weekly)

TLT price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?

We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
19.97K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

I'm JR, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.

Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries. 

Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups. 

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.