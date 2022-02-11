JD: In Equal Parts Youthful Energy And Gravitas

Jan. 01, 2023 6:17 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)
Gulzhan Musaeva profile picture
Gulzhan Musaeva
394 Followers

Summary

  • With COVID disruptions and the vagaries of government decisions less pronounced, the risks associated with Chinese stocks have abated.
  • JD, already a giant in omnichannel retail, is set to keep growing, with exactly half of the country’s active customer base yet to be acquired.
  • Merits like direct control of inventory and supply chain — which results in better customer experience — should help speed things up.

JD.com truck at Northeast China based Gu"an warehouse distribution facility

XiXinXing

In March 2013, Jingdong was officially reborn as JD.com. It also then adopted Joy as a corporate mascot symbolizing canine-like loyalty and reliability the brand had come to represent for its then 35 million customers. Today JD is ever more

JD net revenue in segments for 2019, 2020, 2021

Company reports

JD cash flow and capital expenditure 2019, 2020, 2021

Company reports

This article was written by

Gulzhan Musaeva profile picture
Gulzhan Musaeva
394 Followers
Analyst. I cover overlooked companies in two areas: (1) green investing opportunities globally; and (2) growth stocks at reasonable prices across the emerging markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.