Herbalife: Bleeding May Not Stop For Some Time To Come

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
Marketplace

Summary

  • Herbalife's very Weak Q3 earnings, management's pulling of guidance, and a $250 million capital raise all lead to aggressive selling in the share price.
  • Shares are now at a crossroads. If support fails, a $10 share price will soon follow.
  • Forward earnings projections must stabilize in order to stop the bleeding here.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Elevation Code get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Herbalife Pays $123 Million Fine For Bribing Chinese Officials

Mario Tama

Intro

If we pull up a long-term chart of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), we see that shares have come right back down to test long-term support. It is crucial support holds here as the next level of support

Herbalife Downside Support

Herbalife Long-Term Chart (Stockcharts.com)

HLF Earnings Revisions

Herbalife Earnings Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.34K Followers
Author of Elevation Code
Winning Option Trades & Idea Bank Based On Fundamental & Technical Analysis

https://individualtrader.net

My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible

https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in HLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.