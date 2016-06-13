Microsoft 2023: History Suggests A Rebound

Jan. 01, 2023 7:32 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)9 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
4.85K Followers

Summary

  • History suggests Microsoft stock is likely to rebound in 2023.
  • Dividend coverage is so strong that Microsoft can afford doubling it and still not be at the risk of a dividend cut.
  • Microsoft is the strongest stock among mega-caps from technical perspective.
  • Satya Nadella is playing chess while the field is playing checkers, building an empire in the process.

Entrance of Microsoft headquarters building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) investors like myself are perhaps having a mixed feeling as we reflect on 2022. It was undoubtedly a bad year for the stock as it finished down nearly 30%. But investors can also take heart

MSFT Annual Returns

MSFT Annual Returns (Compiled by Author with data from Yahoo Finance)

MSFT Moving Avgs

MSFT Moving Avgs (Barchart.Com)

New MSFT Ecosystem

New MSFT Ecosystem (Arbelatech.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
4.85K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.