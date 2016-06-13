Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) investors like myself are perhaps having a mixed feeling as we reflect on 2022. It was undoubtedly a bad year for the stock as it finished down nearly 30%. But investors can also take heart from the fact that the company's underlying strength showed in many ways, including beating earnings estimates three out of the four quarters and the measured, limited layoffs. The company's underlying strength through its diversified and sticky businesses showed in the fact that the stock was the best performer in the mega-cap tech group that includes Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon.Com, Inc. (AMZN) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).
This article presents a few reasons why I believe Microsoft is a safe bet as we enter 2023.
Let us begin the article with a fun fact that is also the main premise of the article. Since going public in 1986, Microsoft has never had two consecutive years of meaningful declines. What is meaningful? I say 10% and above while the textbook bear market definition is 20% and above.
As written in this article, I fully expect Microsoft to announce its annual dividend increase in September 2023. Given the enormous room in the payout ratio based on both free cash flow and earnings per share, investors can expect another 10% dividend increase, which will push the new quarterly dividend to 75 cents per share.
Just because that is what I expect Microsoft to give us, it doesn't mean that is all the company can afford though. Microsoft's cash flow and earnings are so strong that even a generous 20% increase will not be much of a strain on the company as shown below. A hypothetical 20% dividend increase will push the new quarterly dividend to about 82 cents per share.
Microsoft's stock is showing early signs of forming a new base and moving upward from the base. As shown below, the stock has just moved past its 5-Day moving average (not that important) and is a hair below the slightly more important 50-Day moving average. Most importantly, the stocks are now just about 8% from its 200-Day moving average. If you think that is ways off, then please note that other mega-cap tech names like Apple Inc. and Amazon.com, Inc. are 16% and 42% away from their respective 200-Day moving averages.
In addition, a relative strength index of 44 suggests the stock is clearly closer to being oversold than overbought.
Last but not least, business fundamentals matter more than historical data and technical indicators. While the latter two factors are akin to paddles, fundamental strength is the boat that keeps investors afloat. Fundamentally, Microsoft is firing on all cylinders with its diversified eco system.
Make no mistake about it, Microsoft will fight tooth and nail to close the Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) deal and is well prepared to counter regulatory hurdles, which frankly were anticipated. Once the dust settles on this deal, Microsoft is likely to continue expanding its ecosystem. What comes next? No one knows for sure but this idea floated by Seeking Alpha contributor Manuel Paul Dipold is intriguing. With just cash on hand and short term investments exceeding $100 Billion, Microsoft has the firepower to buy Netflix almost outright, currently valued at $131 Billion.
What makes me think Microsoft can execute this if they do decide to go after it? Recent history. Satya Nadella was the primary force behind Microsoft's acquisition of LinkedIn back in 2016 as can be seen in this email sent to Microsoft employees as well as this presentation. Most striking for me, with about 7 years of hindsight, is Mr. Nadella's clarity in this statement:
"The opportunity for Office 365 and Dynamics is just as profound. Over the past decade we have moved Office from a set of productivity tools to a cloud service across any platform and device. This deal is the next step forward for Office 365 and Dynamics as they connect to the world’s largest and most valuable professional network."
Anyone who has used Microsoft's Office can relate to the above, seeing how seamlessly LinkedIn's features are integrated with Office 365 and Teams to name a few. And bear in mind, that statement was made almost 7 years ago. It shows that not only does Mr. Nadella have the vision but also has a team that can follow through on the execution.
Taking the liberty of adding to Arbelatech's depiction of Microsoft's ecosystem, I present the sketch below with the two new potential silos: Gaming and Video Streaming. Notice how in the existing ecosystem as well as in the projected one below, Microsoft's ability to cross-leverage (and sell) its platforms stands out. In other words, Microsoft is carefully expanding its presence across diversified business units but only those it can make more powerful using its existing platforms. For example,
Microsoft's balance sheet remains as strong as ever. Their commitment to investors is not in question either. In Satya Nadella, they have a CEO who is playing Chess while the competitors seem to be playing Checkers in their own silos. As a bonus, the stock is showing relative technical strength as well heading into the new year. Add in other factors like the potential to continue its position and perhaps even expand in the Cloud segment, it is safe to say Microsoft is looking strong as we head into 2023. Buy this stock on any weakness and settle in for the long haul.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
