Forensic Value Stock Selections: Highest Positive And Negative Scoring Stocks For January 2023

Summary

  • The new January 2023 selections are the current top positive/negative forensic stocks based on combined scores from four different forensic algorithms.
  • Both the 2022 January Positive Forensic portfolio beat the S&P 500 by +6.59% and the Negative Forensic portfolio beat by +22.18% YTD.
  • These portfolio selections are released every 6 months based on extreme forensic scores for irregularities and risk but continue to outperform the benchmark indices.
  • 5 of 10 January Negative Forensic picks continue positive, led by TNP +133.8%, AGO +24.0%, CVBF +20.3%, HTBK +8.9%.
  • Negative Forensic value portfolios have a two-year weighted average return of +20.67%, not including large dividends.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Value & Momentum Breakouts get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Blue folder with info about forensic accounting in the hands.

Introduction

These selections continue as ongoing tests and active portfolios for members looking for value stocks using one of the best fundamental value models in peer-reviewed financial literature with additional customized enhancements. The schedule of portfolio

enron stock chart

Major Indices 2022

Negative Forensic Portfolio returns

January Negative Portfolio vs S&P 500

Stock Screener

Stock Rover scores

Morningstar Grades

Major indices

Positive Forensic Portfolio Returns

Positive Forensic portfolio vs S&P 500

Stock Screen

Stock Rover scores

Morningstar Grades

BIOS - BioPlus Acquisition Corp. - Stock Price Chart

BIOS valuations

Stock Rover Report BIOS

TREX - Trex Company, Inc. - Stock Price Chart

Valuations Chart TREX

Stock Rover Chart TREX

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I continue to follow the Market Momentum Gauge® and Sector Momentum Gauge® signals. Readers are highly encouraged to consider your own optimal asset allocation strategies to diversify risks and enhance returns. I have been mostly in cash since February with many weeks of negative Momentum Gauge signals. My current trading continues in ETFs and I adjust my exposure ahead of weekends and holidays to minimize the risk from high volatility 3x funds that may not be appropriate investments for your portfolio

