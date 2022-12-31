My Income Portfolio's Year-End Check-Up

Jan. 01, 2023 7:59 AM ETARCC, BST, CCAP, CCD, CGO, EOS, ETO, EVT, GOF, HTD, JEPI, JEPQ, PCN, PDI, PDT, PTY, QYLD, RQI, RVT, RYLD, SPE, USOI, UTF, UTG, XFLT, XYLD5 Comments
Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
2.75K Followers

Summary

  • Financial markets are set to close a difficult year amid the war in Ukraine, pandemic aftershocks, and inflation-eroding purchasing power.
  • As always, the first rule for every investor is to try to survive and avoid making mistakes that could prove fatal.
  • As for me, I hope I have not committed too many mistakes in employing my cash to build new positions and consolidate existing ones.
  • My portfolio has been floating around parity for most of the year, but, with the recent dollar’s decline, it is experiencing a loss of several percentage points.
  • Despite this, I remain confident about my purchases, and in this article, I try to summarize the thinking behind my choices.

Famoso Affresco il Tributo Denaro nella Cappella Brancacci di Firenze

Jorisvo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Masolino and Masaccio

Six years were enough for Masaccio (1401-1428) to revolutionize Western painting. His real name was Tommaso Cassai, but because he was apparently neglectful in dress and living, he was given the nickname “Masaccio” (the suffix -

BST Nav

YCharts

CCD NAV

YCharts

CGO NAV

YCharts

EOS NAV

YCharts

ETO NAV

YCharts

EVT NAV

YCharts

GOF NAV

YCharts

HTD NAV

YCharts

PDT NAV

YCharts

PCN NAV

YCharts

PDI NAV

YCharts

PTY NAV

YCharts

RQI NAV

YCharts

UTF NAV

YCharts

SPE NAV

YCharts

UTG NAV

YCharts

JEPI NAV

YCharts

JEPQ NAV

YCharts

QYLD NAV

YCharts

RYLD NAV

YCharts

XYLD NAV

YCharts

ARCC Price

YCharts

CCAP Price

YCharts

RVT NAV

YCharts

USOI NAV

YCharts

XFLT NAV

YCharts

This article was written by

Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
2.75K Followers
I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST, CCD, CGO, EOS, ETO, EVT, GOF, HTD, PCN, PDI, PDT, PTY, RQI, SPE, UTF, UTG, JEPI, JEPQ, QYLD, RYLD, XYLD, ARCC, CCAP, USOI, RVT, XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.