My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: January 2023 Edition (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 01, 2023 8:17 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)AGG, IWM, EFA1 Comment
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • Reducing my exposure to SPY.
  • Adding exposure to EFA.
  • US equities still trending lower.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Happy New Year everyone. In this month’s article I outline why I am decreasing my January’s allocation to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 20%, adding 20% to iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA

Results Table

Author

Results Table

Author

Price Chart

www.stockcharts.com

Price Chart

www.stockcharts.com

Price Chart

www.stockcharts.com

Price Chart

www.stockcharts.com

Price Chart

www.stockcharts.com

Price Chart

www.stockcharts.com

Price Charts

www.stockcharts.com

Price Chart

www.stockcharts.com

Price Chart

www.stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
3.14K Followers
As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will purchase EFA within 72 hours of this article being published.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.