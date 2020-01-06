2023 A Big Year For Testosterone: AbbVie And ANI Pharmaceuticals Best Positioned To Benefit

Jan. 01, 2023 8:29 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), ANIP3 Comments
Summary

  • Results from three major testosterone trials expected in 2023, including the largest testosterone cardiovascular safety/efficacy trials for men and women.
  • AbbVie led Androgel 1.62% 5,246-participant cardiovascular safety trial is also measuring efficacy for dysthymia, clinical fractures, anemia, and progression from pre-diabetes to diabetes, results could lead to sNDA submissions.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals' 3,656-participant LibiGel testosterone trial appears headed for NDA submission, likely to be the first approved testosterone drug for women. Expect reduction in cardiovascular and breast cancer events.
  • Results from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center's 700,000-participant study association between decreasing testosterone levels and risk of dementia and adverse mental health outcomes to guide future studies.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie are currently undervalued. AbbVie is best suited to take global lead on female testosterone, including future dementia and mental health studies for men and women.

Abnormal low testosterone hormone test result

Introduction

Results from three major testosterone related studies are due in 2023. They include cardiovascular (CV) safety and efficacy results in Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) for both men and women. I expect an NDA submission for the first approved testosterone drug designed for women to

Flow chart consensus management guideline for the diagnosis and treatment of HSDD

Process of Care for Management of HSDD (Mayo Clinic Proceedings)

Chart showing example of rising hormone drug prices between 2014 and 2018.

Rising Estrogen Drug Prices (U.S. Pharmacist)

Slide 17 of Biosante Pharmaceuticals - Libigel Corporate Overview - January 20111

LibiGel Revenue Opportunity (BioSante Pharmaceuticals)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

